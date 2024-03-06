Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Eagle Point Credit has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years. Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 120.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 119.1%.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $555.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.77. Eagle Point Credit has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $39.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. Eagle Point Credit had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 84.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Featured Articles

