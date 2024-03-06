Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Short Interest Up 10.0% in February

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Capital Growth Fund news, CFO David C. Sims bought 5,133 shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $47,172.27. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,774.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $45,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,740.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David C. Sims acquired 5,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $47,172.27. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,774.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:GRF Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

