e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock Holdings Increased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,423,000 after buying an additional 720,098 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at $3,569,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,427,000 after buying an additional 523,903 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1,209.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 157,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 145,196 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 3.5 %

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $201.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.60. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.59 and a 12 month high of $221.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,687.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,687.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,870,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,092 shares of company stock worth $10,082,191. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ELF. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.55.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

