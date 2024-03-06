Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DYN. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 2.9 %

DYN stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.62. The company had a trading volume of 494,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,188. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.95. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $30.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $28,559.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,220.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 5,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,495,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $28,559.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,220.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,082,507 shares of company stock worth $47,630,605 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.