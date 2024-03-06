Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

NYSE DT opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.09. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 71.53, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.64 million. Research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $107,765.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,001.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $354,671.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 102,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,807.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $107,765.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,001.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,302,680 shares of company stock valued at $752,435,863 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.