Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Position Increased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2,277.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 55.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,232,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth approximately $84,600,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $103,352.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,106 shares in the company, valued at $26,687,242.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $103,352.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,106 shares in the company, valued at $26,687,242.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,497 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $354,671.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 102,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,807.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,302,680 shares of company stock worth $752,435,863. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.09. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.53, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.08. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DT. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

