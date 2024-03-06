DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.54-6.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.70.

DTE opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $116.73. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.37.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded DTE Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Guggenheim cut DTE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.33.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $300,893.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,003.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,708,000 after buying an additional 1,647,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,155,000 after buying an additional 683,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,425,000 after buying an additional 527,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 401,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,210,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

