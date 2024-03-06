Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the January 31st total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Driven Brands Trading Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ DRVN opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10.
Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $553.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Driven Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on DRVN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Driven Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Driven Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Driven Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.78.
Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.
