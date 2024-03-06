DRI Healthcare Trust Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (TSE:DHT)

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of DRI Healthcare Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for DRI Healthcare Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS.
DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.82. The firm had revenue of C$71.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.55 million.
DRI Healthcare Trust Price Performance
DRI Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend
About DRI Healthcare Trust
DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Its fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore and Oslo, Norway. You shall recognize it by its business approach with an experienced organization with focus on first rate operations and customer service, quality ships built at quality shipyards, prudent capital structure with robust cash break even levels to accommodate staying power through the business cycles, a combination of market exposure and fixed income contracts for its fleet and a transparent corporate structure maintaining a high level of integrity and good governance.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DRI Healthcare Trust
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.