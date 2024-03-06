DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Stock Position Lessened by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,590 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.42% of DoubleVerify worth $20,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 41.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify Trading Down 1.1 %

DV stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.81. The stock had a trading volume of 184,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,324. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average of $33.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.51, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.85 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $345,845.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $411,364.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,942,845.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $345,845.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,977 shares of company stock valued at $785,313. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.