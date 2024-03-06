DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Down 5.5% in February

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the January 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 464,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DSL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.74. 56,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,220. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.93.

Get DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSL. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 37.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.