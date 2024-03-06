Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the January 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Get Domo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Domo

Domo Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

DOMO stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.23. 9,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,481. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. Domo has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $18.19.

In other news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $66,097.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,131. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Domo by 11.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 628,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 65,227 shares during the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Domo by 327.3% in the third quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 67,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 52,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 397.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 637,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 509,111 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the third quarter worth $1,646,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 290.4% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 420,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 312,679 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.