DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.48

Shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.48 and last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 32379 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

DNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DNOW from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of DNOW from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DNOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.83 million. DNOW had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DNOW Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in DNOW by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 926,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 117,612 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in DNOW by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 97,378 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DNOW by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 117,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of DNOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of DNOW by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 154,182 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

