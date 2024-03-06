DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,970,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the January 31st total of 6,470,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 909,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

DLocal Price Performance

Shares of DLO traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 153,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05. DLocal has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Get DLocal alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLocal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DLocal in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in DLocal by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,592,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,550,000 after acquiring an additional 936,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in DLocal by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DLocal by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays raised shares of DLocal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DLocal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DLO

DLocal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.