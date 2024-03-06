DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,970,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the January 31st total of 6,470,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 909,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.
DLocal Price Performance
Shares of DLO traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 153,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05. DLocal has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLocal
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DLocal in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in DLocal by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,592,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,550,000 after acquiring an additional 936,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in DLocal by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DLocal by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DLO
DLocal Company Profile
DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DLocal
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Higher Highs are Fast Approaching for AMD Stock
Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.