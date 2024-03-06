Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Diversified Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Diversified Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of DIV traded up C$0.02 on Wednesday, reaching C$2.82. 56,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,867. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.08. The stock has a market cap of C$404.84 million, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.69. Diversified Royalty has a 52-week low of C$2.35 and a 52-week high of C$3.29.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on DIV shares. Raymond James set a C$3.40 price target on Diversified Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Cormark cut their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.