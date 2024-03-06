Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DRCT. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Direct Digital from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet lowered Direct Digital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRCT opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $340.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.65 and a beta of 8.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.41. Direct Digital has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

In related news, President W Keith Smith sold 77,930 shares of Direct Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $867,360.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 172,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,139.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRCT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Direct Digital by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Direct Digital by 162.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 68,315 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Direct Digital during the fourth quarter worth $1,155,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Direct Digital by 31.2% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Direct Digital by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

