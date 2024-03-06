Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.55

Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.55 and last traded at $35.51, with a volume of 41604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.08.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dimensional International Value ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 46,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,600,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,832,000 after purchasing an additional 36,421 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 134,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 227,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,003,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,719,000 after purchasing an additional 98,057 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.