DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

DiamondRock Hospitality has a payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Shares of DRH traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 903,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,389. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.45 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRH. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

