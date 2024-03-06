Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.6 %

DB stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.05.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 5.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

