Desjardins Weighs in on Fiera Capital Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Fiera Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fiera Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FSZ. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.79.

Shares of TSE:FSZ opened at C$8.62 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$4.32 and a 12 month high of C$8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.98. The firm has a market cap of C$738.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSZ. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 3,585.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.63%.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

