Desjardins Comments on Centric Health Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:CRX)

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Centric Health in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Centric Health’s FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
Separately, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centric Health in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
Centric Health Stock Performance
