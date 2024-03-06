Dero Reaches Market Cap of $64.34 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $64.34 million and approximately $49,280.37 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 46.9% higher against the dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $4.50 or 0.00006744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,586.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.48 or 0.00605290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.28 or 0.00124930 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00055187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008678 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.52 or 0.00219810 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00051734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.07 or 0.00147119 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

