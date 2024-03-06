Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,091,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743,882 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $188,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 497.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 75,799 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 276,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.0% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 94.6% during the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,047,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,749,000 after buying an additional 508,947 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 42.7% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.6 %

DAL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.05. 1,773,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,442,949. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.45. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

