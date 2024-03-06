DEI Price Reaches $0.0276 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 6th. DEI has a market cap of $205.62 million and approximately $246.99 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEI has traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar. One DEI token can now be bought for $0.0276 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.28 or 0.00124930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008678 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

