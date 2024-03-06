Defira (FIRA) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,998.83

Defira (FIRA) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 6th. Defira has a total market capitalization of $10.47 million and $1,998.83 worth of Defira was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Defira token can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Defira has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Defira alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Defira Token Profile

Defira’s genesis date was February 25th, 2022. Defira’s official website is www.defira.com. Defira’s official Twitter account is @defiraverse.

Defira Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Defira (FIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Harmony platform. Defira has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Defira is 0.01150049 USD and is up 14.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $6,491.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.defira.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Defira should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Defira using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Defira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Defira and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.