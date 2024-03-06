Decentralized Social Self Reported Market Cap Tops $399.77 Million (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last week, Decentralized Social has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for approximately $37.96 or 0.00056599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $399.77 million and $4.18 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official message board is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

