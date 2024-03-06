Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $80.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment traded as high as $64.90 and last traded at $63.96, with a volume of 53109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.91.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLAY

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $361,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,619. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 28,853 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 2.08.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 5.99%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.