Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Position Raised by RWWM Inc.

RWWM Inc. boosted its holdings in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 323,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,197 shares during the quarter. Daily Journal comprises 12.8% of RWWM Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. RWWM Inc. owned approximately 23.47% of Daily Journal worth $95,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Daily Journal by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Daily Journal by 81.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Daily Journal by 47.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Daily Journal by 539.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Daily Journal by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

DJCO traded up $5.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $370.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,629. The company has a quick ratio of 10.02, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Daily Journal Co. has a one year low of $267.00 and a one year high of $373.00. The firm has a market cap of $510.60 million, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.18.

Daily Journal ( NASDAQ:DJCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 27th. The company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.55 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

