Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Gap Down to $73.98

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $73.98, but opened at $71.03. Cytokinetics shares last traded at $70.14, with a volume of 379,992 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CYTK shares. B. Riley started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Cytokinetics Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.44.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $1,363,672.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,783,711.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $1,363,672.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,783,711.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,063,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,588,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,771,950. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter worth $62,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 96.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

