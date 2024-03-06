CyberConnect (CYBER) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $79.64 Million

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. In the last week, CyberConnect has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. CyberConnect has a total market capitalization of $193.38 million and approximately $79.64 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberConnect token can now be purchased for approximately $9.81 or 0.00014719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About CyberConnect

CyberConnect’s genesis date was August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,704,700 tokens. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @cyberconnecthq. The official message board for CyberConnect is www.linkedin.com/company/cyberconnecthq. The official website for CyberConnect is cyberconnect.me.

CyberConnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberConnect (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. CyberConnect has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 19,704,700 in circulation. The last known price of CyberConnect is 9.99660477 USD and is up 2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $77,072,970.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyberconnect.me/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberConnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberConnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

