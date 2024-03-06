CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVBF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVB Financial

In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 59,601 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,000,104.78. Following the purchase, the director now owns 626,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,509,498.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other CVB Financial news, CFO E Allen Nicholson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.77 per share, with a total value of $33,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,038.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 59,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,104.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 626,311 shares in the company, valued at $10,509,498.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 63,601 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,145. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Trading Up 4.8 %

CVBF opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.45. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $24.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.72.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $138.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.88 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 11.50%. As a group, analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.31%.

About CVB Financial

(Get Free Report

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Stories

