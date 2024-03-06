Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Stephens in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 367.29% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cutera from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cutera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cutera
Cutera Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cutera
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,363 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 592.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,919 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.
Cutera Company Profile
Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cutera
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- What is a Special Dividend?
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.