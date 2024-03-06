Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Stephens in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 367.29% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cutera from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cutera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

CUTR traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $2.14. 375,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,517. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.70. Cutera has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,363 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 592.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,919 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

