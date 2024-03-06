CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the January 31st total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days. Currently, 12.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CSGS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 14,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,408,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,955,000 after buying an additional 134,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGS stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.91. The stock had a trading volume of 44,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,182. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $45.27 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $273.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

