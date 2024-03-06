CrowdStrike’s (CRWD) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $304.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRWD. HSBC lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.68.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $33.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $330.98. 14,452,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,932,661. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,518.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total value of $962,812.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,368.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total value of $962,812.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,368.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,898 shares of company stock worth $60,878,879. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

