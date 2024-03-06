CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $400.00 at Barclays

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $340.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.43% from the company’s previous close.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.42.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $297.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $338.45. The firm has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,958.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.92.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total value of $962,812.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,368.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total transaction of $962,812.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,368.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,898 shares of company stock valued at $60,878,879. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after buying an additional 2,401,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after buying an additional 1,028,405 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after buying an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,179,000 after buying an additional 70,484 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.