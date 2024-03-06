Critical Review: Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) vs. Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) and Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Acorda Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$42.86 million ($1.12) -3.88 Acorda Therapeutics $118.57 million 0.14 -$65.92 million ($17.11) -0.77

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acorda Therapeutics. Acumen Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acorda Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

51.6% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Acorda Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -23.86% -22.98% Acorda Therapeutics -14.35% -21.45% -4.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Acorda Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Acorda Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Acumen Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 181.61%. Given Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Acumen Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Acorda Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acorda Therapeutics has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Acumen Pharmaceuticals beats Acorda Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. The company's product pipeline includes Cimaglermin alfa (GGF2), a member of neuregulin growth factor family which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for recovery of neurological injury, as well as to enhance heart function in animal models of heart failure. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreement with Biogen Inc. for the development and commercialization of Ampyra. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Pearl River, New York.

