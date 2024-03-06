Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $65.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $47.58 and last traded at $45.14, with a volume of 44498 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.03.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRNX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at $206,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $107,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,005.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,958 shares of company stock worth $1,620,119. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 33,463 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,610 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

