Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Earns “Neutral” Rating from B. Riley

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.75 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.93% from the company’s current price.
Crexendo Stock Performance
Shares of CXDO stock opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. Crexendo has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $139.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54.
Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Crexendo had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 65.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Crexendo will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Crexendo
Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.
