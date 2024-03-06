Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Earns “Neutral” Rating from B. Riley

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.75 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.93% from the company’s current price.

Crexendo Stock Performance

Shares of CXDO stock opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. Crexendo has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $139.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Crexendo had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 65.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Crexendo will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crexendo

About Crexendo

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the second quarter worth about $1,753,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crexendo by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 28,756 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Crexendo by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,308 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.