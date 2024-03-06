Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRGY shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho downgraded Crescent Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Crescent Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Crescent Energy stock opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. Crescent Energy has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Crescent Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Crescent Energy by 51.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the first quarter worth about $945,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Crescent Energy by 109.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

