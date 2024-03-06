Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Crescent Energy has a payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Crescent Energy to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Crescent Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

CRGY traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 154,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,517. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $14.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRGY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut shares of Crescent Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crescent Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Crescent Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,171,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,945,000 after acquiring an additional 530,199 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,359,000 after buying an additional 308,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Crescent Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,105,000 after purchasing an additional 111,982 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crescent Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 975,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after purchasing an additional 46,141 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 953,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after buying an additional 118,380 shares during the last quarter. 53.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

