Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DHY opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

In related news, CIO Thomas J. Flannery acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders bought a total of 59,704 shares of company stock worth $118,005 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 5.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 54.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the period. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

