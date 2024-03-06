Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crawford United had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 26.88%.
Crawford United Stock Up 3.5 %
CRAWA traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083. Crawford United has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $140.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.59.
Crawford United Company Profile
