Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crawford United had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 26.88%.

Crawford United Stock Up 3.5 %

CRAWA traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083. Crawford United has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $140.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products and solutions in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Air Handling Equipment; and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

