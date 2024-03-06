Craneware plc Plans Dividend of GBX 13 (LON:CRW)

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Craneware stock opened at GBX 2,068.80 ($26.26) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,991.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,723.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £731.32 million, a PE ratio of 9,923.81 and a beta of 0.13. Craneware has a 52 week low of GBX 1,060 ($13.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,200 ($27.92).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Craneware from GBX 2,300 ($29.19) to GBX 2,600 ($33.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

