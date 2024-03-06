Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Gap Down to $18.95

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.95, but opened at $18.38. Coupang shares last traded at $18.87, with a volume of 2,653,132 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $32,701.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,874.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $32,701.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,874.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPNG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coupang by 205.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,752,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,287,000 after buying an additional 22,708,662 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the third quarter worth about $2,415,000. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the third quarter worth about $2,729,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the second quarter worth about $26,459,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 80.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,170,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,914,000 after purchasing an additional 964,548 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

