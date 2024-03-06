Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $36.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.90, but opened at $31.12. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Couchbase shares last traded at $29.47, with a volume of 363,495 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BASE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Couchbase

Insider Buying and Selling at Couchbase

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

In other Couchbase news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $117,690.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,682.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 1,287 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $30,360.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,695.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $117,690.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,682.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 210,560 shares of company stock valued at $4,756,810 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 698.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 40,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 130.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 36,474 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.51.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.