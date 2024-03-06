Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) PT Raised to $35.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Couchbase from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

Get Couchbase alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Couchbase

Couchbase Stock Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ BASE traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.93. 656,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,111. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. The business had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Couchbase

In other news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $30,360.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,695.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $30,360.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,695.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,989 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $117,690.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,682.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,560 shares of company stock valued at $4,756,810 over the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Couchbase by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Couchbase

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.