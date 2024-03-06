Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the January 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Corvus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ CRVS traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Corvus Pharmaceuticals

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.