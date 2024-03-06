Cormark Comments on The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) – Cormark lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued on Friday, March 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $6.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.27. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $5.81 per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TD. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $59.24 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $54.69 and a 52-week high of $66.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average of $60.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,035.4% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 42,808,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,766,281,000 after buying an additional 40,803,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,484,341,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,469,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,017,384,000 after buying an additional 10,415,591 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,707,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,275,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,503 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,905,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

