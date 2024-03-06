Cormark Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS)

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capstone Copper in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.38.

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$7.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.15, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.33. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$4.40 and a 52-week high of C$7.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Gordon James Bell acquired 20,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,140.00. In other news, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total transaction of C$61,463.45. Also, Director Gordon James Bell purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,140.00. Insiders own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

