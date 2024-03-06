Contrasting Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) & Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS)

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) and Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.8% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Highlands REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Highlands REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Manhattan Bridge Capital and Highlands REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highlands REIT has a beta of 28.44, indicating that its share price is 2,744% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and Highlands REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Bridge Capital $8.57 million 6.45 $5.21 million $0.49 9.86 Highlands REIT $31.36 million 0.85 -$7.66 million N/A N/A

Manhattan Bridge Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Highlands REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and Highlands REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Bridge Capital 56.52% 14.15% 8.24% Highlands REIT -29.54% -3.87% -2.77%

Summary

Manhattan Bridge Capital beats Highlands REIT on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. Its loans are primarily secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

About Highlands REIT

We are a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) created to own and manage substantially all of the non-core investment properties previously owned and managed by our former parent, InvenTrust Properties Corp., a Maryland corporation (InvenTrust). On April 28, 2016, we were spun-off from InvenTrust through a pro rata distribution (the Distribution) by InvenTrust of 100% of the outstanding shares of our common stock to holders of InvenTrust's common stock. Prior to or concurrent with the separation, we and InvenTrust engaged in certain reorganization transactions that were designed to consolidate substantially all of InvenTrust's remaining non-core investment properties in Highlands.

